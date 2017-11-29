All I want is freedom, still not free: Hadiya after Supreme Court order in 'Love Jihad' case

New Delhi: She may have been freed from her father's custody by the Supreme Court but Kerala woman Hadiya on Wednesday said that she is still not free and that she would like the 'basic right' to meet her husband.

Born into a Hindu family and named Akhila Ashokan, Hadiya converted to Islam after marrying Shafin Jahan, a Muslim. Her parents had not recognised the marriage and had accused Jahan of being a terrorist who wanted to take their daughter to Syria. On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered that she should continue her studies. Hadiya's father though welcomed the order because he said the top court did not stay the Kerala High Court order annulling his daughter’s marriage to Jahan.

While Jahan has said that he is happy Hadiya is free from 'illegal captivity' and will seek legal advice on when he can meet her, Hadiya herself said on Wednesday that she should have the basic right of meeting the person she loves. "I asked for freedom from court. I wanted to meet my husband but the fact is that I’m not free till now and that’s the truth," said the 25-year-old. "I am demanding basic rights that every Indian citizen has. It has nothing to do with politics or caste. All I want is to talk to people I like."

A day earlier, Hadiya She brought to the Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College amid tight security by Kerala police from Coimbatore. College Principal G Kannan said she would continue her course under her Hindu name Akhila Ashokan. She will undergo a 11-month internship at the institution as directed by the apex court.