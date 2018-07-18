हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Triple talaq

All MPs should join hands to eradicate triple talaq: Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra has urged all members of Parliament to join hands to pass the Triple Talaq Bill to ensure a better future for Muslim women in the country.

All MPs should join hands to eradicate triple talaq: Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra has urged all members of Parliament to join hands to pass the Triple Talaq Bill to ensure a better future for Muslim women in the country. Referring to a recent fatwa issued against Nida Khan, who had challenged the triple talaq given to her in the court of law, the Rajya Sabha member said that he feared that the Muslim community would further get alienated.

While pointing that the fatwa against Nida Khan called for a total boycott, and even asked people to not help her when she is ill, Subhash Chandra raised concerns over the situation that would prevail if Shariat court is in place.

“Members of Muslim community who are intelligent should come out and oppose the Imam who issued fatwa against Nida. Can we allow such thoughts about a woman in a civilised society?” asked the Rajya Sabha member.

He further referred to two incidents that took place on Tuesday – attack on Swami Agnivesh in Jharkhand and scuffle with a petitioner against triple talaq. He said that several intellectuals came out in support of Swami Agnivesh, but questioned their silence over the attack on the petitioner.

Tags:
Triple talaqSubhash ChandraTriple Talaq Bill

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close