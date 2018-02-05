All you need to know: February 5, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Modi government not a game-changer, only a name-changer: Congress takes shot at BJP in Parliament

After BJP president Amit Shah's maiden speech in Parliament, the Congress on Monday hit back at the ruling party saying that the present government is not a 'game-changer' but a 'name-changer'. Read full report

2. PM Modi to visit Ramallah on February 10, will be first ever Indian PM in Palestine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a historic visit to Palestine starting Saturday. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Read full report

3. In his maiden Parliament speech, Amit Shah hits back at Congress over 'pakoda' jibe

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Monday hit back at former Finance Minister P Chidambaram over his 'pakoda' jibe. In his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha, Shah said that selling pakoda is not shameful, it is better than unemployment. Read full report

4. Forbes releases India 30 Under 30 list; 'Generation Z' rewrites rules of the game

Thirty young enterprenuers and innovators across across 15 categories have made it to Forbes 'India 30 Under 30' 2018. Read full report

5. Rajnath Singh promises 'proper reply' to Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday condemned the cross-border firing by Pakistan in which four Indian soldiers, including a Captain, were killed, saying Army shall 'give a proper reply' to the neighbour. Read full report