All you need to know: January 1, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. India's tone in 'secret' meeting between NSAs 'friendly & positive', claims Pakistan

National security advisors of India and Pakistan held a "secret" meeting in Thailand where the tone and tenor of India's NSA Ajit Doval was "friendly and positive", a senior Pakistani official said on Monday. Read full report

2. Cricket series unlikely till Pakistan stops terrorism: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has hinted that any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan is unlikely unless Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism and firing. Read full report

3. US got only lies from Pakistan in return for billions in aid, no more, tweets Donald Trump

Coming down heavily on Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that America got only lies and deceit from Islamabad in return for billions in aid. Read full report

4. Pakistan to crackdown on Hafiz Saeed; seize assets, finances of his charities: Report

Pakistan government is planning to seize control of charities and financial assets linked to Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, as per a media report. Read full report

5. Day after announcing political debut, Rajinikanth launches website, app

A day after ending suspense over his political debut, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday launched his website and an android application for his fans and supporters to register. Read full report