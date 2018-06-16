हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aurangzeb

All you need to know: June 16, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Indians with advanced degree may have to wait 150 years for green card in US: Report

Indians with advanced degrees may have to wait for over 150 years for a green card which authorises them to live and work in the US permanently, according to projections by a think-tank. Read full report

2. Rifleman Aurangzeb laid to rest with full state honours, hundreds attend last rites in Poonch

Army personnel on Saturday performed the wreath laying ceremony of Rifleman Aurangzeb who was abducted and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Read full report

3. To stop 'Modi juggernaut', Congress may contest on 250 seats in 2019 elections: Sources

In order to stop the Narendra Modi-led BJP from winning the second consecutive term at the Centre, the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi might contest the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a lesser number of seats. Read full report

4. Gauri Lankesh killers had many key names on hit list for their 'anti-Hindutva' stand: SIT

The gang involved in the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh has many others key targets on its hit list, the Special Investigation Team, which arrested the sixth suspect in connection with the case on Friday, has claimed. Read full report

5. BSF apprehends two Pakistani nationals in J&K's Samba

The Border Security force (BSF) has apprehended two Pakistani nationals from the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the reports said on Saturday. Read full report

