Allegations on Rafale deal don't match with facts: IAF deputy chief

As we are the ones who were very much part of the negotiations with the French government, we have the facts with us, I don't think what is being alleged matches up with facts at all, Nambiar said.

New Delhi: Countering allegations of any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal signed between India and France, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar Thursday said what is being alleged does not match with facts at all.

He was responding to queries by reporters on the sidelines of an international seminar, 8th Heli Power India held at the Subroto Park in New Delhi, on allegations leveled by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the government in connection with the Rs 58,000 crore deal for 36 Rafale jets.

The Congress has raised several questions on the deal, including over the cost escalation for the fighters. The government has rejected the charges but did not disclose the price details, saying a 2008 India-France agreement bars it from doing so.

Gandhi had claimed that the price of the Rafale fighters "magically" rose from Rs 540 crore apiece finalized by the UPA government to Rs 1,600 crore per jet under the NDA dispensation.

"This, who are claiming such numbers, I think they are misinformed and probably not aware of the facts that are known to us in the Indian Air Force," Nambiar said.

"As we are the ones who were very much part of the negotiations with the French government. And we have the facts with us, and I don't think what is being alleged matches up with facts at all," Nambiar said.

Asked about the price of a Rafale jet, alleged to be much higher than the previously negotiated price, he said, the total cost of acquisition consists of two elements, one, the price itself that dictates the total cost and second is the payment term.

"I can tell you that the Rafale that we have gone for is substantially lower than the price that was on the table in 2008," he said.

On a question on the allegation of offset contract being awarded to certain private players, he said, "The facts on record, indicate that there is no truth in those allegations."

India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for 36 Rafale fighters. The delivery is scheduled to begin from September 2019.

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. 

