Alleged Khalistani militant arrested in Uttar Pradesh

A suspected pro-Khalistan group member, who was involved in a plot allegedly to kill former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, was arrested in Shamli district, police said Friday. The accused, Karam Singh, was arrested Thursday, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

"Punjab Police and UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) teams are investigating the case," said ASP Ajay Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, Jarman Singh, who was arrested Thursday in Rajasthan Bikaner's district, in connection with the case would be brought here and sent to police remand, the CO said. He is the leader of a pro-Khalistani module that had allegedly attacked police personnel and looted their rifles on October 2 in Shamli district.

Three others accused in the case were sent to ten-days remand by the court, the police officer said. The three men were arrested in connection with the October 2 incident. They had revealed that they were linked to militant group Khalistan Liberation Front and had planned to attack Badal during his political rallies.

On Thursday, The Rajasthan Police arrested pro-Khalistani member Jarman Singh from a Gurudwara in Bikaner's Kolayat, police said. "We received some inputs from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Punjab police about Jarman Singh who was hiding in Bikaner. On the basis of that, the accused was traced and nabbed in a Gurudwara in Kolayat area," Bikaner IG Dinesh M N told PTI.

He said Singh is wanted by the ATS of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police. "The accused is the leader of a pro-Khalistani module that had attacked and looted two rifles from policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on October 2 and was also planning to target form CM of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal," he said, adding, that the arrested accused will be handed over to the Punjab ATS.