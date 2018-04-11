Alleged victim frames people in false charges: Woman named in Unnao rape case

In a fresh twist in the rape allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a woman named earlier by the alleged victim has come out in support of the ruling party leader. The woman, Shashi Singh, has claimed that the alleged victim often frames people on false charges of rape.

Shashi, who came to Lucknow along with her husband Haripal Singh and son Shubham, said that the alleged victim had nine months back filed a rape case against her son and sent him to jail. “She often frames people putting false allegations on them. Earlier it was my son, and now she is framing the MLA,” said Shashi.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team has been constituted for probe into the alleged rape and the death of the father of the claimant in police custody in Unnao. A plea has also been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

Accused MLA Sengar’s brother Atul Singh Sengar and four others – namely Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu – has been arrested in the case so far. The MLA’s brother had alleged beaten the father of the alleged victim after he was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.

Reacting to the rape allegations and custodial death, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief seeking a detailed report in the case, and asking the authorities to ensure no further harassment to the family concerned.

Amid these allegations and counter-allegations, an alleged phone call recording of a conversation between rape-accused Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the uncle of the woman who accused him has revealed that the lawmaker was pressuring him to withdraw the complaints against him.

In the recording, Sengar can purportedly be heard as saying that the matter should be brought to an end. "Whatever has happened, has happened. You come to me. Am I closer to you or someone else? Let us start a new chapter," he is heard saying in the phone conversation. "Stop everybody, tell everyone to remain calm."

Speaking to Zee News about the said conversation, Sengar denied making the call. "Let investigations happen, do not jump to conclusions. Whoever is guilty should be punished. I did not make any phone calls. If charges against me are proven, I will leave politics," he said.