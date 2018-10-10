हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
me too movement

Alok Nath to take legal action against Vinta Nanda, calls rape allegations false

Alok Nath to take legal action against Vinta Nanda, calls rape allegations false

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Alok Nath has decided to take legal against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who has accused him of raping her. Speaking to news agency ANI, Alok Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi said that the legal proceedings would be initiated in a couple of days.

“We are going to take action against her for the unnecessary defamatory statements issued by her, and probably within a day or two we'll file such proceedings,” said Alok Nath’s lawyer.

Citing that the allegations were pertaining to a 19-year-old incident, Ashok Saraogi said that the move was aimed at tarnishing Alok Nath’s reputation.

The actor’s lawyer said, “Easy to make allegations of an incident alleged to have taken place 19 years back. This shows the entire allegations are false. I believe of this has been done to defame his reputation.”

Not just Vinta Nanda but two more women have come out with similar allegations against the actor, who is known for portraying roles of an ideal family man in television shows and Bollywood movies.

On Wednesday, popular actress Sandhya Mridul alleged that she was sexually harassed by the 62-year-old actor when she was working with him for a telefilm. She alleged that one night Alok Nath entered her room in an inebriated condition and tried to harass her.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, she wrote, "It was late and I was back in the room and the costume dada came to my room to give me my clothes for the next day as I had very early call time." 

"Few minutes after he left there was a knock on my door I opened the door thinking it was him again. It was an inebriated Alok Nath I instinctively tried to shut the door but he pushed it and lunged at me, I stepped aside he went flying past me into the room. I fell back toward the bathroom door he lunged at me again screaming I want you you're mine. I dodged again he went into the bathroom and I think I latched the loo door and ran out of my room down the corridor into the lobby." 

Meanwhile, a crew member of Sooraj Barjatya directed Hum Saath Saath Hain also alleged that she was sexually harassed by Alok Nath.

me too movement, Alok Nath, Vinta Nanda, Sandhya Mridul, Sexual harassment

