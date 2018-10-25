Alok Verma is still CBI chief, says probe agency ahead of SC hearing on his plea

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that Alok Verma will continue to remain the Director of the central probe agency.

Alok Verma will continue as Director while Rakesh Asthana will remain the Special Director, a CBI official spokesperson confirmed.

M Nageshwar Rao, who is at present looking at the functioning of the CBI will continue to do so until the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) looks into the allegations of corruptions the top agency officials.

Rao will continue as the CBI interim Director until the probe is completed, news agency ANI quoted the agency spokesperson as saying.

The CBI also said that it is fully aware of the fact that any fall in credibility and image of the agency has the potential to impact the important cases that are taken up internationally.

The CBI spokesperson said that whatever the agency is doing is to ensure that the credibility of the agency does not suffer.

The CVC accused Verma of non-cooperation in producing records and files sought by it on allegations against him and that his "wilful obstruction in the functioning of the Commission is established."

Verma and Rakesh Asthana - the No. 2 in CBI - have levelled serious allegations against one another which prompted the decision to send them both on leave, along with several other top-ranking officers.

While opposition parties are crying foul with some like Congress also alleging that the government was scared of a probe into Rafale deal, Verma in his petition urged for the independence of CBI. "As the CBI is expected to function completely independently and autonomously, there are bound to be occasions when certain investigations into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the Government," his petition reads before elaborating on how certain officers are responsible for creating hurdles within CBI.