Alwar mob lynching: Rajasthan government vows strict action against culprits

The victim has been identified as Akbar Khan and his body has been sent for post-mortem and the autopsy report is awaited.

Alwar mob lynching: Rajasthan government vows strict action against culprits

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday assured strictest possible action against those involved in the alleged lynching of a 28-year-old man in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

"Proper investigation will be done and strict action will be taken against the accused. We try to rise above the cast and religious boundaries and investigate the case thoroughly. We have never left any lynching case untouched. In the same way, the culprits, in this case, will get the punishment they deserve according to the law," Kataria said while speaking to reporters.

The assurance from the Home Minister came hours after a 28-year-old man, Akbar Khan, was allegedly beaten to death by a violent mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar on Friday night.

The police later reached the spot and rushed the man to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident occurred in the Ramgarh area of Alwar on Friday night.

The body of the deceased was moved to Alwar mortuary and later sent for post-mortem. The autopsy report is awaited.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje too condemned the incident and assured stern action against the perpetrators.

"The incident of the alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. The strictest possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators," Raje tweeted.

 

Despite several measures taken by the Centre and the state governments, the incidents of mob lynching have been on a rise in the country.  

As per data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 45 persons were killed in 40 cases of mob lynching across nine states between 2014 and 3 March, 2018.

(With ANI Inputs)

