﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 08:20
Amarnath attack: Yatra to continue peacefully, victims to be airlifted to Delhi

Anantnag: CRPF Inspector General (Operations) Zulfiqar Hasan on Tuesday the Yatra will go on peacefully and assured that the investigation of the terror attack on the pilgrims is being investigated. 

"It is being investigated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. It will take some time but we will nab the culprits," assured the IG (Operations) CRPF.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh said the Amarnath pilgrims injured in a terror attack will be airlifted to Delhi today. He informed that the dead and the injured pilgrims will be shifted to Srinagar, from where they will then be airlifted to New Delhi in a special BSF aircraft Tuesday morning.

 

The death toll in the attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to seven. The police have also confirmed that as many as 15 people have been injured.

A group of terrorists had earlier opened fire at the bus carrying the pilgrims in the Anantnag district. The incident occurred at 8.20 p.m. today when the bus, carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar, became victim to the terrorist attack.

Reportedly, the bus was neither a part of a convoy nor registered with the shrine board. The 90th and 40th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was rushed to the spot.

(With  inputs from Agencies)

Amarnath YatraAmarnath attackJammu and KashmirTerrorist attackAnantnag

