Amazing! A perfect English sentence that bowled over even Shashi Tharoor

NEW DELHI: A week after author and social commentator Suhel Seth pointed out Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet with a grammatical mistake, the latter on Sunday took to Twitter sharing an 'amazing sentence in English'.

He tweeted a sentence containing 20 words which has something interesting in it. The first word of the sentence has one letter, the second word is two-letter long while the third word has three letters and the 20th word has 20 letters in it.

The English teacher who has sought everyone's attention with his high-flown words said that the person who made this sentence must be a vocabulary genius.

"I do not know where family doctors acquired illegibly perplexing handwriting; nevertheless, extraordinary pharmaceutical intellectuality counterbalancing intercommunication's incomprehensibleness," read the 'amazing' sentence.

The post he shared was received by him via WhatsApp and his caption read, "Received on whats app. Quite a feat!"

Tharoor, the English tutor of Indian Twitter, gave the Twitterverse some serious English lessons in 2017.

The Congress leader, however, while greeting the Twitterati on New Year, had committed a typo in a tweet on the microblogging site, which was pointed out my several Twitter users including Seth.