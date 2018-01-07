Amazing! A perfect English sentence that bowled over even Shashi Tharoor
A week after author and social commentator Suhel Seth pointed out Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet with a grammatical mistake, the latter on Sunday took to Twitter sharing an 'amazing sentence in English'.
NEW DELHI: A week after author and social commentator Suhel Seth pointed out Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet with a grammatical mistake, the latter on Sunday took to Twitter sharing an 'amazing sentence in English'.
He tweeted a sentence containing 20 words which has something interesting in it. The first word of the sentence has one letter, the second word is two-letter long while the third word has three letters and the 20th word has 20 letters in it.
The English teacher who has sought everyone's attention with his high-flown words said that the person who made this sentence must be a vocabulary genius.
"I do not know where family doctors acquired illegibly perplexing handwriting; nevertheless, extraordinary pharmaceutical intellectuality counterbalancing intercommunication's incomprehensibleness," read the 'amazing' sentence.
Received on whats app. Quite a feat! pic.twitter.com/JfAQrwwt8V
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 7, 2018
The post he shared was received by him via WhatsApp and his caption read, "Received on whats app. Quite a feat!"
Tharoor, the English tutor of Indian Twitter, gave the Twitterverse some serious English lessons in 2017.
The Congress leader, however, while greeting the Twitterati on New Year, had committed a typo in a tweet on the microblogging site, which was pointed out my several Twitter users including Seth.