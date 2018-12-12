हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ambani wedding

Ambani wedding: Political figures cutting across party lines converge for grand ceremony

The 27-storied Antilia, said to be one of the most expensive private residences in the world, itself was decked up like a bride for the wedding of Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal.

Ambani wedding: Political figures cutting across party lines converge for grand ceremony
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: The political fraternity was out in full numbers for the wedding ceremony of Isha - daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, with Anand Piramal at Antilia here on Wednesday night.

From former President Pranab Mukherjee to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, union minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Thackeray brothers, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the high-profile politicians were seen coming in along with the members of the Bollywood fraternity. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was also in Udaipur for the pre-wedding celebrations, was also present at Antilia.

The 27-storied Antilia, said to be one of the most expensive private residences in the world, itself was decked up like a bride, and the entire stretch from the main road to the building has been decorated since the past few days with multi-hued fresh flowers, colourful lights and festoons to commemorate one of the most anticipated weddings in the country`s commercial capital in recent times.

Apart from politicians and celebrities, eminent sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar and top business honchos like K.V. Kamath, Sanjiv Goenka, Deepak Parekh, Sashi and Anshuman Ruia, Adi Godej, Rahul Bajaj and Harsh Mariwala were present as well.

The celebrations began from the afternoon with the traditionally attired groom, Anand, arriving on a mare at the head of a wedding procession (baraat) .

(With inputs from IANS)

