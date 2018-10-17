Amid violent protests at Sabarimala, cops caught on camera vandalising vehicles

Police personnel on Wednesday vandalised vehicles parked at Kerala's Pampa after violence broke over the entry of women in Sabarimala Temple.

The Sabarimala Temple located in Pathanamthitta district was opened on Wednesday for devotees. Prior to its opening, protesters had gathered outside to restrict the entry of women inside the temple premises.

Protesters had opposed the Supreme Court's order of opening the gates of Sabarimala temple for women of all age groups. They clashed with police on Wednesday and hurled stones at them.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken cognisance of the incidents of violence that took place on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area, has been imposed in Pampa, Nilakkal, Sannidhanam and Elavungal.

In a video released by ANI, police can be seen vandalising vehicles which were parked on the side of the road in Pampa. The police personnel were also seen hitting a person who tried to escape.

Police personnel vandalise vehicles parked in Pampa. Incidents of violence had broken out today in parts of the state over the entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala Temple.

A bus carrying journalists and other passengers was vandalised by protesters at Laka near Nilakkal base camp, ANI reported. Visuals show the glass been broken after stones were pelted on the bus.

A bus, carrying journalists among other passengers, was vandalised at Laka near Nilakkal base camp by protesters this evening. Stones were pelted on the bus.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to manage the agitating crowd. An elderly woman and a few other people were among those injured in police action.

A tense face-off was witnessed at Nilackal, the base camp, since morning with the protesters laying siege to the road leading to the famous hill temple and blocking young women, including journalists.

Trouble broke out as the agitators, who are opposing the decision of Kerala government to implement the apex court lifting a ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the temple, continued to block vehicles of pilgrims and pelted stones.

As police began a crackdown, the protesters fought pitched battle with them. Several people even ran helter-skelter and entered the nearby forest area.