Amit Shah doing well, likely to be discharged in two days: BJP MP Anil Baluni

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Anil Baluni on Thursday said that BJP President Amit Shah is doing well and he will be discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, in day or two.

Anil Baluni, BJP: National President of BJP, Amit Shah is doing well. He will be discharged (from AIIMS, Delhi) in a day or two. pic.twitter.com/6jwiLQofOw — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

The BJP president was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday. "I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," he said on Twitter in Hindi.

मुझे स्वाइन फ्लू हुआ है, जिसका उपचार चल रहा है। ईश्वर की कृपा, आप सभी के प्रेम और शुभकामनाओं से शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2019

AIIMS sources said the BJP chief was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted to the old private ward of the hospital.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)