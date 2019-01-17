हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah doing well, likely to be discharged in two days: BJP MP Anil Baluni

The BJP president was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Anil Baluni on Thursday said that BJP President Amit Shah is doing well and he will be discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, in day or two.

The BJP president was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday. "I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," he said on Twitter in Hindi.

AIIMS sources said the BJP chief was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted to the old private ward of the hospital. 

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

