Amit Shah meets Mohan Bhagwat on sidelines of RSS event, hold talks on Ram Mandir

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah held talks with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the sidelines of a Sangh executive meet in Mumbai on Friday. 

Amit Shah meets Mohan Bhagwat on sidelines of RSS event, hold talks on Ram Mandir

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah held talks with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the sidelines of a Sangh executive meet in Mumbai on Friday. 

According to sources, the two held talks over the Ram Mandir issue. Shah also met several other RSS leaders and is scheduled to speak at the Sangh event later in the day.

The three-day meeting of the Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal at Bhayander will end on Friday. 

Last month, the Supreme Court said an appropriate bench would decide in January when to hear the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases.

RSS has been demanding an Ordinance for early construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya following the top court order.

"With this in view, the Supreme Court should make an early decision and if there are any difficulties, the government should make a law to remove all hurdles in the way of giving land for temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site," RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar had said on Monday.

Pitching for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest, the RSS said the government should enact a law to acquire the land for the construction, just like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had rebuilt the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

BJP ally Shiv Sena has also made similar demands. Part chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on November 25 to remind PM Modi about constructing the Ram Mandir.

