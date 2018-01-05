Amit Shah to make maiden speech in Rajya Sabha today, may attack Congress

New Delhi: BJP national president Amit Shah is likely to deliver his maiden speech in Parliament on Friday when the Rajya Sabha debates a GST bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

According to reports, Shah would deliver his speech in the Upper House on the proposed legislation, which sought to replace an ordinance issued in September to give effect to certain decisions of the GST Council.

During his speech, the BJP chief strategist is also likely to make a stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party, which has fiercely criticised the GST bill.

Congress's campaign in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections mainly focussed on a rollout of the new tax, which Rahul Gandhi had labelled "Gabbar Singh Tax" after the iconic Bollywood baddie.

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been projected by the BJP as a major tax reform in the country since its Independence.

Shah had earlier said the new tax regime had led to an "economic integration" of the country.

Shah has been allocated the aisle seat right next to the two-seat block where Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit.

The seat allotted to Shah was previously occupied by M Venkaiah Naidu, who after being elected Vice President in August, is now the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The bill may come up for a discussion in a day or two, a BJP leader who did not wish to be named, said.

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude today.

(With Agency inputs)