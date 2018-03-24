Amit Shah's letter full of false information, shows BJP's attitude: Chandrababu Naidu

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday denied all claims made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah in his letter to the Andhra Chief Minister. Hitting out at the BJP chief, Naidu said, "Amit Shah's letter is full of false information which shows their attitude."

"Even now Centre is providing special benefits to North Eastern states. Had Andhra Pradesh been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state," Naidu added.

The Andhra CM alleged that Shah is trying to spread lies about the capabilities of the Andhra Pradesh government, "Amit Shah in his letter says centre gave many funds to the state, we couldn't utilise them. They're trying to say Andhra Pradesh government is incapable. Our government has good GDP, agriculture and many national awards. That's our capability. Why are you spreading lies?"

Naidu's statement comes shortly after the BJP president wrote to him terming his party's decision of walking out of the NDA as 'unfortunate and unilateral'.

In a letter to Naidu, Shah wrote, "It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns."

"It is widely known that the Union Government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned in ensuring the growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh," the letter added.

A week ago, Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) parted its ways from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the demand for 'special category status' for Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP found itself in a tight corner in Andhra Pradesh after the TDP and YSR Congress moved notices for a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government over not granting 'special category status' to the state.

The current political situation in Andhra Pradesh is of utmost concerns to the BJP since the state sends 25 members to the Lok Sabha and assembly elections are due to be held in 2019.

The BJP has already asserted that the TDP’s decision to sever ties with it is a timely opportunity for it to grow in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP and the YSR Congress headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy are the two main parties in the state.

While the former has been a part of the NDA since 2014, the YSR Congress too has often supported the government in Parliament on many legislations.

However, both have now been targeting the BJP after the Centre declined to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.