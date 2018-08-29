हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP vs Congress

Amit Shah's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Rafale: Nation's IQ higher than yours

Responding to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over Rafel fighter jets deal, the BJP president accused the Gandhi scion of spreading lies.

Amit Shah&#039;s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Rafale: Nation&#039;s IQ higher than yours

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying the “nation’s IQ is higher than yours”. Responding to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over Rafel fighter jets deal, the BJP president accused the Gandhi scion of spreading lies.

With the Congress president seeking a joint Parliamentary committee on Rafale deal, Amit Shah referred to JPC as “Jhoothi Party Congress”. The BJP leader pointed that Rafale jet prices quoted by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Parliament had varied.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Amit Shah said, “Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC-Jhoothi Party Congress. Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur & Parliament. But the nation's IQ is higher than yours!”

He posted the same retweeting a tweet by the Congress chief wherein he had thanked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for bringing the nation’s attention back to “great Rafale robbery”. The Gandhi scion had also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to protect “his friend”.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation’s attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We’re waiting!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Finance Minister Jaitley had said that Rahul Gandhi had converted the Rafale issue into a “kindergarten or primary school debate”. “Can you compare a basic aircraft's pricing with a loaded aircraft? Can you compare simple aircraft with a weaponised aircraft?” Jaitley had said.

Terming Rahul Gandhi’s allegations as factually false, Jaitley had said, “Every fact that they have said on pricing is factually false... Mr Rahul Gandhi himself has given seven different prices in different speeches with regard to the Rafale, that is the 2007 offer. And the simple case is they have made it as if it is a kindergarten or primary school debate.”

Tags:
BJP vs CongressRafaleRafale dealAmit ShahRahul GandhiArun JaitleyNarendra ModiBJPCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close