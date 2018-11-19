Amritsar blast: Amarinder Singh to visit attack site, announces Rs 50 lakh reward for info leading to suspects' arrest

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amritsar blast: Amarinder Singh to visit attack site, announces Rs 50 lakh reward for info leading to suspects&#039; arrest

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will on Tuesday visit the site of the grenade attack that killed three and injured over 20 people in Amritsar's Adliwal village. He will visit the spot in the afternoon for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. 

The Chief Minister will be briefed by top officials and will also meet the injured persons.

Amarinder Singh has announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the blast. "The information can be provided by calling the police helpline number - 181. The identity of the informers will be kept secret," said Media Advisor to Punjab CM.

The NIA team, meanwhile, visited the blast site late on Sunday night along with their investigators and explosive experts. They held discussions with Punjab DGP and DG Intelligence regarding the incident.

At least three people were killed while more than 20 others were injured in an explosion at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village on Sunday. Nirankari Bhawan is a prayer hall of a religious sect.

Media reports suggest that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had earlier alerted the police stations. According to eyewitnesses, two to three bike-borne masked men carried out the grenade attack who later fled.

