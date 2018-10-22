हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amritsar train mishap

Amritsar train tragedy: In hiding, organiser releases video claiming innocence

In the video, Saurabh Madan says he is pained by the incident, claiming that he had sought all permissions for the event. He also said that people were repeatedly urged to stay away from the railway track.

Amritsar train tragedy: In hiding, organiser releases video claiming innocence
PTI Photo

The organiser of the Dushhera event near Amritsar, in which at least 60 people gathered were mowed down by a passing train, has claimed innocence in a video he released from hiding.

Saurabh Madan, in the video, says that he had taken all required permissions and had implored people to remain in the ground where the event was taking place. "We had taken all the permissions and had alerted crowd at least 10 times to not stand on the railway tracks. The event was in the ground but people gathered on the tracks. The train came from nowhere and the tragedy happened. I am extremely pained by the incident," he says, adding that there are certain people who are trying to defame him. "There are two to four people who are constantly trying to create enmity against me."

In the video, Madan eventually breaks down and pleads with folded hands for him not to be held responsible for the tragedy.

 

 

The tragedy which occurred on Friday has shaken the entire nation even as a political blame game soon erupted in its aftermath. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magesterial inquiry into the incident with a report assured in four weeks. He also assured that the injured would be given proper care while announcing monetary compensation for the families of those who died. He also defended Navjot Singh Sidhu whose wife was the chief guest at the event.

Sidhu himself has said that it was a case of negligence but one that was no intentional. He too said that political bickering must not be allowed.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has said that the incident was not a rail accident while denying it would be giving any monetary compensation. The driver of the train was detained and questioned, and he reportedly said that he had been shown the green flag to proceed ahead. He also claims he did not see the crowd gathered till the last minute. "I saw a crowd of people around the track. I immediately applied emergency brakes while continuously blowing the horn. Still some people came under it. The train was about to stop when people started pelting stones, so I started the train for the safety of the passengers," he said. Railways has said no action would be taken against the driver from their side because he had managed to slow the train to around 68kmph from 91kmph. "The incident was not the Railways' fault. There was no lapse on our part and no action against the driver will be initiated," Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha.

Tags:
Amritsar train mishapPunjab PoliceDussheraNavjot Singh SidhuNavjot Kaur SidhuCaptain Amarinder Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close