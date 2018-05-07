AMU postpones exams till May 12 over Jinnah portrait controversy

The Aligarh Muslim University has deferred the varsity examinations in the wake of the ongoing controversy over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the campus. The exams have reportedly been postponed will May 12.

"Examinations in Aligarh Muslim University have been postponed till May 12 due to the ongoing protests," AMU Public Relations Officer Umar Salim Parizda told news agency ANI.

Students of the university have been agitating for the past few days, demanding action against the right-wing protesters, who entered the campus and demanded the removal of Jinnah's portrait from the student union's office. The row started after local BJP MP Satish Gautam wrote to AMU, raising objections to the portrait.

The BJP has also hit out at those who opposed the call to remove Jinnah's portrait in AMU, saying those standing with Jinnah also stood for terrorist Afzal Guru. BJP spokesperson Sudanshu Trivedi said that those who are standing for Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stood for terrorists like Afzal Guru.

Speaking to ANI, Trivedi castigated sympathisers of Jinnah, who was responsible for country's partition.

"People who are standing with Jinnah today, are the same people who stood with terrorist like Afzal Guru. It is unfortunate that certain people are standing by the side of a person who was responsible for the division of this country," Trivedi said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP MLA Prabhat Lodha has demanded that Jinnah House and Jinnah Hall should be converted to cultural centres and that Jinnah’s name must be removed from them. Jinnah House was home of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Mumbai and the hall was named after the Muslim League leader.