AMU professor gives triple talaq, wife threatens to kill kids, commit suicide; appeals to Narendra Modi for justice

Aligarh: Despite Supreme Court striking down 'triple talaq' practice in the Muslim community, Yasmeen Khalid, wife of Aligarh Muslim University professor Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan, has alleged that she was recently given instant divorce by her husband on WhatsApp.

Yasmeen has alleged that Khan, who has been associated with the AMU for the last 27 years first gave her 'talaq' on WhatsApp and also through a text message, a report published in The Times of India said.

The alleged victim has threatened to commit suicide and kill her three children in front of Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor's residence if she doesn't get justice by December 11.

Meanwhile, Khan said Yasmeen had been harassing him for the last two decades and even lied to him about her education qualifications before marriage.

Refusing to budge from his stand, the AMU professor said he would give her the third 'talaq' too and no one can stop him.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on August 22 by a 3-2 decision struck down the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq among Indian Muslims as unconstitutional, manifestly arbitrary and void in law.

The practice of triple talaq was "manifestly arbitrary" as the marital tie could be broken "whimsically" by a Muslim man and it must be held to be violative of fundamental right of equality, the apex court had said.

The five-judge Constitution bench, by a majority of 3:2 in which Chief Justice J S Khehar was in minority, said the practice of "'talaq-e-biddat' triple talaq is set aside"

The two separate judgements, written for majority by justices Kurian Joseph and Nariman, did not concur with the CJI and Justice SA Nazeer that 'triple talaq' was a part of religious practice and the government should step and come out with a law.