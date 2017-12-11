AMU student elections today, results expected tonight

The elections for the student body of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is being held on Monday. The election will seal the fate of students contesting for the post of president, vice president, secretary, cabinet and court members.

The results of the elections are expected to be out by Monday night.

It is a triangular battle for the post of president between BDS student Mashkur Ahmed Usmani, research student Abu Bakr and BALLB student Ajay Singh, who is the grandson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Thakur Dalveer Singh. Mashkur hails from Bihar while Abu Bakr is from Azamgarh.

The contenders for the vice president posts are M Com student Faisal Nadim, PhD student Vaseel K, M Tech student Rao Faraz Varis, MFC student Vikrant Johari and PhD students Sajjad Subhaan Rather and Ejaz Ahmed.

Of the total electorate of 18,188, as many as 5005 belong to the engineering faculty while 3196 are from the social science department. Hence, the votes from these two streams are considered very important.