Andhra Pradesh

Andhra engineering graduate alleges rape by classmates, says act was filmed

An engineering graduate as alleged that she was raped by two of her classmates and a video of the act was also recorded by them. The incident took place in Potavarappadu village in Agiripalli in Andhra Pradesh.

According to The New Indian Express, the alleged crime was committed in February 2017, but came to light only on Friday last when the victim’s father filed a complaint with the police. The complaint said that the culprits had been blackmailing the victim with the video of the act.

The report said that the accused had invited the girl to a birthday party where they spiked her drink. When she fell unconscious, they allegedly raped her and filmed the act. Following this, they began blackmailing her repeatedly and the issue was first taken up with the college authorities.

The college authorities intervened and made the accused delete the video. However, after the completion of her course few months back, another classmate began seeking sexual favours, claiming that he had a copy of the video. It was then that she narrated her ordeal to her family.

According to a report in The News Minute, the police have taken one accused into custody and have also seized some mobile phones.

A case has been registered under sections 376, 376-B and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act.

The crime was reportedly committed in a hotel room. The Hindu reported that police authorities have also tried to contact the hotel management and are also probing the possibility of more people being involved. The victim has also undergone a medical examination.

