Andhra Pradesh AC Superfast Express train catches fire near Gwalior, no casualties

Two bogies of Andhra Pradesh AC Superfast Express caught fire near a small station in Gwalior on Monday morning. The fire was detected in B6 coach at around 11:50 am on Monday when the train was near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. Railway PRO Manoj Kumar said a high-tension wire fell on the train resulting in the blaze starting from B6 and B7 bogies.

#UPDATE Fire broke out in 4 coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. Fire under control now. All passengers safe #MadhyaPradesh (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/QjZIrGaqOR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

The train was stopped and the passengers travelling in B-6 and B-7 coaches were moved to other coaches by the guard. A few minutes later the train was stopped and all the passengers evacuated.

Another railway official Amit Malviya added that the bogies on fire were detached from the train and the train continued towards Gwalior. Three fire brigades were rushed to the spot which managed to douse the fire. There is no report of any casualty at present although some passengers suffered minor injuries after they jumped from the train as soon as it stopped. Senior railway officials from Gwalior reached the spot to supervise the relief and rescue work.

The train was going from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Hazrat Nizamuddin station in New Delhi.

Train services have been disrupted on the section and several trains have been stopped at various stations. Railway has released the following emergency numbers: 1322, 1800111189.