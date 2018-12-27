Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu lashes out at PM Narendra Modi ahead of his visit in January

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing his visit to the state.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on January 6, 2019.

Addressing a public gathering at Anantapur while holding "Dharma Porata Deeksha" (Fight for Justice to the State), Naidu said the people of Andhra Pradesh will have no objection to PM Modi's visit only if he "implements the AP reorganization act".

"All people should oppose the visit of Narendra Modi. If he implements the AP reorganization act then we won’t have any objection for his visit to the state," said Naidu.

Naidu has been conducting 'deekshas' after TDP quit NDA over a dispute with BJP on the issue of not fulfilling the bifurcation act promises and assurances.

Naidu said that after his party come to power in 2014, it took up initiatives for the welfare of farmers. "I thought to give loan waiver and appealed to PM Modi to announce that publicly in our joint public meeting. But PM Modi denied claiming that he would be compelled to announce the loan waiver across the country. Centre denied for providing funds for the loan waiver. The state has no funds in hand. But we are committed to waive loans for the farmers."

He further lashed out at the prime minister saying, "I'm unable to understand with what face PM Modi is coming to Andhra Pradesh? Is he coming to see whether we are dead or alive? Or, is he coming to laugh at our problems?"

As part of his speech at Dharma Porata Deeksha, Chandrababu further said, "We want that both the Telugu states should work together and flourish. But neither the Central government nor Telangana are supporting us. The opposition in Andhra Pradesh is cooperating to K Chandrashekar Rao. When TRS won in Telangana elections, YSRCP celebrated here in Andhra Pradesh. Some people want to win by provoking caste and religion. But I am working hard for the people of Andhra by sacrificing my family."