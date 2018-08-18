Angry over marrying first, man kills younger brother in Bihar's Begusarai

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his younger brother in Begusarai's Naokothi on Friday. Reason - the younger brother got married before he did. The incident took place in Begusarai's Pahsara village. The deceased was identified as Nandlal, son of Ram Narayan Singh.

The assistant police inspector from Naokothi police station, Anil Kumar confirmed that the incident took place on Friday night.

Baua Lal shot his younger brother Nandlal after a feud over his marriage broke in the family. Baua is known of having a criminal record and had previously served his term in jail for a murder case.

It is reported that Baua faced rejection for marriage from various families due to his criminal record. Baua also got involved in criminal activities and the local police arrested him thereafter.

Meanwhile, his family decided to get his younger brother married, over which the Baua got infuriated.

Kumar said that mother of Bablu aka Baua Lal called his son after a feud in the family was underway. On reaching home, Baua shot his 27-year-old brother and is absconding since then.

Kumar also said that Baua is a shrewd criminal and recently served his time in jail for murder.

The police investigation is underway. However, the family members of the deceased are yet to file a case.