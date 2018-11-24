Another biker dies in accident on Delhi's Signature Bridge; Third death in 2 days

New Delhi: One person died while another was injured after the motorcycle they were on, skidded and fell at Delhi's newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge, on Saturday morning. The incident comes a day after two others were killed in a bike accident at the bridge.

Further details pertaining to the cause of the accident and the identities of the deceased are currently awaited.

On Friday, two bike-borne people died when they fell off their motorcycle after it rammed into a divider at same bridge. The Delhi Police had received a PCR call at 8:50 am regarding the incident. Both the persons died on spot.

The much-awaited Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River was opened for public on November 5, Monday. The bridge aims to reduce the travel time between northeast and north Delhi.

The first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India will serve as a tourist destination with the 154-metre high glass box giving a bird's eye view of the city to the visitors.