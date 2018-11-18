हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Another youth abducted by terrorists in J&K's Shopian after 2 teens killed

Another youth has on Sunday been abducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, a day after a second teen was kidnapped and killed by terrorists.

Another youth abducted by terrorists in J&amp;K&#039;s Shopian after 2 teens killed
Representational image

Srinagar: Another youth has on Sunday been abducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, a day after a second teen was kidnapped and killed by terrorists. Reportedly identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai, the young man was kidnapped from a village in the south Kashmir district.

On Saturday, a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district. The deceased was identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

Along with Huzaif Ashraf Kuttay, the terrorists also abducted Farooq Ahmad and Shahid Ahmad from a bakery shop from Saidpora Payeen village in Shopian. 

The 19-year-old's body was found in a deserted orchard in Lundoora village with his throat slit, while Farooq and Shahid were released unharmed.

On Thursday, terrorists abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area.

A video was released by Hizbul Mujahideen purportedly showing terrorists killing a youth, who was alleged to be an Army informer.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows terrorists pumping a volley of bullets into Manzoor, whose body was recovered on Friday morning. The terrorist outfit also claimed responsibility for the killing.

In another video shot before his killing, Manzoor, in terrorists' custody, is seen telling them that he informed the Army about the presence of terrorists in his native village.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirshopian

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close