Anti-Sterlite protests: On second day of violence, police firing kills one

Despite the massive backlash against the use of force against protestors in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on Tuesday, forces once again resorted to firing live rounds - killing one and injuring two on Wednesday afternoon.

Demanding closure of a copper plant of Sterlite Industries, a three-month-long protest reached the tipping point on Tuesday when a group of 5000 clashed with security forces. At least 11 people died in preventive firing - inviting nation-wide outrage. Nonetheless, similar measures were once again adopted by police personnel on Wednesday when another round of firing - this time in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar - resulted in one protestor being killed.

While it is not clear if the person killed was part of protests, ground reports suggest police did resort to firing yet again.

Meanwhile, a Madurai bench of Madras High Court issued a stay order on the construction of Sterlite's copper smelter plant after locals urged it is causing massive pollution in the area.