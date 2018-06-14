हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
anti-terror operations

Anti-terror ops, suspended during Ramzan in J&K, set to end; forces to get free hand

The decision has been taken by the Narendra Modi government on the recommendations of security forces, sources told Zee News.

Anti-terror ops, suspended during Ramzan in J&amp;K, set to end; forces to get free hand

The government has decided that anti-terrorist operations, suspended during the month of Ramzan, will be resumed. Sources told Zee News that the government has decided to give free hand to security forces to deal with the terrorists.

The decision has been taken by the Narendra Modi government on the recommendations of security forces, sources told Zee News. The decision comes after an Army Jawan, involved in the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger, was allegedly kidnapped in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 16, the government had directed security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to follow what it called "non-initiation of combat operations" during the holy month of Ramzan.

This comes even as a report by the United Nations alleged human rights violations by India in Jammu and Kashmir, saying "any resolution to the political situation in Kashmir should entail a commitment to ending the cycles of violence and accountability for past and current human rights violations".

The report also talked about the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani by security forces which triggered unprecedented protests in the Valley during this period.

India strongly rejected the report, calling it “fallacious and motivated”. The government also said that the report was based on unverified information. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the report was “overtly prejudiced” and seeks to build a “false narrative”. The Congress also backed the government over the issue, saying, “We reject UN Human Rights Report as a prejudiced attempt by vested interests to hurt India's Sovereignty and National Interests.”

Tags:
anti-terror operationsJammu and KashmirceasefireIndian ArmyModi government

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close