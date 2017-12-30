Any cinema hall which screens Padmavati will be vandalised, threatens Rajput Karni Sena

NEW DELHI: While the censor board has given a go-ahead to Padmavati with suggested changes, the Rajput Karni Sena is not yet ready to allow Padmavati to be released.

"The release of 'Padmavati' is only going to create chaos in the country. The government would be responsible for any loss of life and property following the release of this movie. Our people will be outside cinema halls and each hall which shows the film will be vandalised," Rajput Karni Sena member Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi claimed.

He also claimed that the decision to clear the film has been taken under pressure. "Members of the committee formed to review the film have opposed it but censor board is taking this decision due to underworld pressure," he said.

The CBFC on Saturday cleared the film with a few modifications. It has even recommended changing the title of the film to 'Padmavat'.

The decision came after an examining committee meeting by the CBFC was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in the presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

The other key modifications suggested in the meeting include those of the disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed.