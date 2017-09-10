close
Apex body of sadhus release list of 14 'fake babas', demands crackdown on 'rootless cult leaders'

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Sunday released a list of 14 "fake babas".

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 18:22
Apex body of sadhus release list of 14 &#039;fake babas&#039;, demands crackdown on &#039;rootless cult leaders&#039;
Pic courtesy: PTI

Allahabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Sunday released a list of 14 "fake babas" and demanded a crackdown on "rootless cult leaders" by bringing in a legislation.

The parishad is a council of akharas, which are monastic orders drawing their spiritual lineage from 8th-century seer Adi Shankara, who is said to have established orders of martial monks with the aim of defending the Hindu Dharma.

Giving out the list, which includes names like Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Rampal, Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, the parishad's president Swami Narendra Giri said, "We appeal to even the common people to beware of such charlatans who belong to no tradition and by their questionable acts, bring disrepute to sadhus and sanyasis."

He added, "We are going to send copies of this list to the Centre, the state governments as well as all the opposition parties with the demand that a strong legislation be brought to check the activities of these self-styled cult leaders."

The development comes close on the heels of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana sentencing Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for the rape of two of his former disciples.

Dera chief Ram Rahim gets 20-year jail sentence in rape case
MUST READ
Dera chief Ram Rahim gets 20-year jail sentence in rape case

Large-scale violence took place in various parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan following his conviction by the court in the two cases.

While Asaram is in jail in connection with a sexual assault case, his son Narayan Sai, also booked in a similar case, is out on bail.

Rampal is behind bars, facing trial in a number of cases relating to violence.

(With PTI inputs)

