Arbaaz Khan admits to betting in six IPL matches: Sources

Arbaaz Khan

It is also being said that his ex-wife Malaika Arora knew about his habits and it was one of the reasons why they got separated. 

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has admitted that he placed bets in six matches during the IPL, say Zee News sources. It is also being said that his ex-wife Malaika Arora knew about his habits and it was one of the reasons why they got separated. As per sources, Arbaaz was brought face to face with Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies in the country. The two were reportedly quizzed together for nearly seven minutes.  

The Thane Police had summoned Arbaaz in the wake of Sonu's arrest in connection with the alleged IPL betting case. The IPL betting racket was busted on May 15 by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police's crime branch with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan.

It has been reported that Sonu used to blackmail Arbaaz over a video. The police are likely to have questioned Arbaaz over the details and whereabouts of the video too.

After the arrest of four people, the police during the investigation had established a "connection" between Jalan and Arbaaz, said Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma, head of the AEC. 

Arbaaz had allegedly lost Rs 2.80 crore in betting to Jalan and was not paying the amount, following which the bookie had threatened the actor, the official said citing the interrogation of the arrested accused.

Jalan allegedly ran his betting racket from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra. Jalan has been arrested in connection with the case under sections 420,465,468,471rw 34 of the IPC, section 4(A),5 of the Gambling Act and also IT Act 66A registered in the Dombilivi police station.

