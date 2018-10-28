हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Boxing

Arjuna awardee with 17 gold medals now sells ice-cream for a living

Dinesh Kumar, who hails from Haryana's Bhiwani, was a boxer and who proved his mettle and illuminated India's name at the global level. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

An Arjuna awardee, who has won a total of 17 gold, 1 silver and five bronze medals, now sells ice-creams for a living. Dinesh Kumar, who hails from Haryana's Bhiwani, was a boxer and who proved his mettle and illuminated India's name at the global level. 

Kumar now seeks government help as he wants to repay the loan his father took to sponsor his international tournaments. Expressing his sorrow, Kumar adds that niether the present nor the past government has helped him. 

After sustaining an injury in a road accident, his father had to borrow money for his treatment. This came when his father was already burdened with a loan that he had taken to send his son to compete at the international level. 

Kumar, who went on to win a total of 17 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals, was later forced to become a kulfi vendor in order to repay the mounting interest on the debt. 

Reflecting on his plight, Kumar said that he was forced to sell ice cream along with his father as no assistance came from the government`s side.

Further demanding a stable government job, the Arjuna Awardee boxer said that he could also train budding boxers for global events."I have played at international and national level. In my boxing career, I have won seventeen gold, one silver, and five bronze medals. I request the government to help me in repaying the loan. I am a good player. I need a stable government job. With the government`s help, I can prepare youngsters for the international events," he said.

Kumar`s Coach Vishnu Bhagwan also highlighted the abilities of the former boxer and urged the government to pay heed to his demands.

"Dinesh was very quick as a boxer. He has won a lot of medals in the junior category but lost due to injury and is now selling kulfi (ice-cream). If Kumar is helped, he will be free from the burden of debt. If the government helps Dinesh, he will survive in future," the coach said.

(With ANI inputs)

