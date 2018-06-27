हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat rejects UN report on Jammu and Kashmir, calls it 'motivated'

NEW DELHI: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday rejected the United Nations' controversial report on Jammu and Kashmir and called it ''motivated''.

''I don't think we need to speak on the United Nations report on Jammu and Kashmir. Some of these reports are motivated,''Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said. 

While speaking to reporters here, Gen Rawat said not much attention should be given to the recent United Nations report on Kashmir.

''The Army's human rights record is above board, and the people of India, Army personnel and countries worldwide know the truth. We must not pay much heed to this, some of these reports are motivated," he said.

His remarks came a day after the Government of India too slammed the UN report on Kashmir, calling it 'fallacious and motivated'.

In its reaction, the Centre said the UN report is based on 'unverified information'.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the United Nations report is 'overtly prejudiced' and seeks to build a 'false narrative'.   

"The report violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in the illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression. We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to vacate the occupied territories. The incorrect description of Indian territory in the report is mischievous, misleading and unacceptable. There are no entities such as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" and "Gilgit-Baltistan," the MEA said in a statement.

"It is disturbing that those behind this report have chosen to describe internationally designated and UN-proscribed terrorist entities as "armed groups" and terrorists as "leaders". This undermines the UN-led consensus on zero tolerance to terrorism," it further noted. 

Earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Office had released a 49-page report, which called for a probe into alleged human rights violations in Kashmir by both India and Pakistan.

This report was strongly criticised by politicos and defence experts alike.

