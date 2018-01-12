Army chief warns against threat from non-conventional weapons from non-state actors

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday warned against the possible use of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) weapons and said that the need is to have technologies to counter such threats.

General Rawat, who had previously also highlighted on the need for technologically advanced weapons and equipment, said that threat from CBRN weapons is fast becoming a concern. "The threat of the use of CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) weapons is becoming a reality, particularly from the non-state actors," he said. "I am sure that DRDO's long-term perspective plan in conjunction and integrated perspective plan of the services must have encompassed the development of mitigation of technologies against such CBRN threats."

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the government organisation responsible for military research and development.

DRDO is expected to play a big role in the time to come, especially with India looking to reduce its dependence on imported arms and ammunition. Urging that forces should make use of 'Made in India' equipment, General Rawat had also said that modernisation of the forces was required in view of changing and challenging dynamics of military operations.

A suspicious China and a volatile Pakistan remain major concerns for Indian security establishments. In the past, questions have been raised about safety of nuclear establishments in Pakistan with the United States even asking the country outline the measures in place to prevent weapons of mass destruction from falling into hands of terrorists.

India, meanwhile, continues to remain vigilant.