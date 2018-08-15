Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Naushera, 1 jawan injured

The Indian Army on Wednesday morning foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The intruders were armed and opened fire on Indian troops when apprehended.

As the terrorists opened fire, Indian troops responded to the same with retaliatory fire in equal measure. The incident occurred at around 5.15 am on Wednesday.

According to Indian Army PRO of Jammu range, posts of the Pakistani Army provided support and cover fire to aid the infiltration bid. The Pakistani Army provided the cover fire to help in extrication of the armed intruders.

One of the Indian Army personnel suffered injuries in the incident. He was later evacuated for further medical treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Search and sanitisation operations were going on when the last report came in. The White Knight Corps is keeping a constant vigil along the LoC. According to the PRO, Pakistan continues its nefarious activities along the LoC, and continue to vitiate the atmosphere both along the border and the hinterland.