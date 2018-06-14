हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Army jawan killed

Bullet-ridden body of Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists, found in Pulwama

Aurangzeb's bullet-ridden body was found by security personnel in Pulwama in South Kashmir.

Bullet-ridden body of Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists, found in Pulwama

Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, has been killed by the terrorists. His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck.

Reacting to the killing of the jawan, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Another piece of terrible news to add to an already horrible day. May Aurangzeb rest in peace. Allah Jannat naseeb karay(sic)."

The Army jawan, who was involved in the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger, was a resident of Poonch. He was on his way back home after completing his duty when he was surrounded by a group of heavily-armed terrorist and taken away at gunpoint. He was travelling onboard a bus and headed towards his home when he was abducted.

As soon as the report of his getting abducted came in, the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search for him and informed 23 Rashtriya Rifles, with which the jawan was attached.

The jawan was abducted and killed weeks after he, as part of an Army team, gunned down two dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Pulwama. Sameer Ahmad Bhat alias Sameer Tiger, who was the local Hizbul Mujahideen commander, was killed in the encounter at the Drubgam village of Pulwama district in May.

Following his abduction, his mother had appealed to the terrorists to release his son, saying she wanted to celebrate Eid with him.

Aurangzeb’s family has had the history of serving Indian armed forces. While his father retired from the Indian Army, his uncle had died in the line of duty fighting terrorists in 2004. The jawan’s brother is also an Indian Army soldier.

Tags:
Army jawan killedIndian Army jawan abductedIndian Army jawan killedAurangzebIndian ArmyPulwamaJammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close