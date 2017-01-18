Army orders modern helmets for jawans, can withstand bullets fired from short range

New Delhi: In yet another step aimed at improving the safety of our soldiers, the Indian Army will soon equip each of its jawan with a world-class helmet that can make a big difference between life and death during dangerous combat operations.

According to NDTV, the Army has awarded a massive contract to the Kanpur-based MKU Industries for manufacturing 1.58 lakh helmets in a deal worth Rs. 170-180 crore.

As per the report, the production of the new helmets has begun and the same will be delivered within three years time.

This is possibly the first large scale order of helmets by the Army in more than two decades.

The MKU Industries is a world leader in the manufacture of body armour (bulletproof jackets and helmets) which it exports to armed forces around the world.

These new helmets are designed to bear the impact of 9 mm ammunition fired from a short range.

The new helmet - an essential piece of a soldier's kit - meets the global standard for protection among leading armed forces.

They are also designed to be comfortable and many of them can be integrated with communications devices.

Over a decade ago, the Indian Army's elite para special forces were equipped with an Israeli OR-201 helmet made of Glass Reinforced Plastic. However, regular soldiers in infantry formations had to wear heavy domestically-made helmets which were not comfortable to wear during combat situations.

In March last year, the government signed an 'emergency contract' to purchase 50,000 new bulletproof jackets from Tata Advanced Materials Limited after a delay of more than 10 years.

This is a stand-in acquisition - the Army is in the process of evaluating far more advanced jackets which can provide soldiers a greater degree of protection from enemy bullets or shrapnel in the battlefield, the report said.