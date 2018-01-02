BJP MP says Army personnel bound to die, issues a bizarre explanation

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament has sparked a row by saying the those deputed in Army are bound to die. Responding to a question on the recent attack by terrorists on a CRPF camp, the BJP MP, Nepal Singh, said that there’s no country where armymen don’t die.

“They will die in Army everyday. Tell me one country where army personnel do not die,” said the BJP leader.

Apparently upset over the raising of the issue of armymen being killed in terror attacks, Singh said, “Even when a scuffle breaks out in a village, someone or the other gets injured. Tell me a medicine that can save lives.”

“Tell us one thing that can make bullets ineffective, we will get that implemented,” he added.

After uproar over his statement, Singh said that he did not insult martyrs. Though he also offered an apology, he maintained that he did not say anything that would insult a martyr.

In a bizarre explanation of his statement, he said that "scientists are working on a device which can save soldiers from bullets".

"Maine ye bola tha ki vaigyanik lage hue hain aur koi device dhoondh rahe hain ki koi goli aaye to lage nahin, sipaahi ka protection ho jaaye (I had said that scientists are working on looking for a device, using which a bullet can be turned ineffective and the soldier be saved)," he said.

This comes even as Union Home Minister assured Rajnath Singh on Monday assured that the sacrifice of jawans would not go in vain and their valour would be given due acknowledgment.

"The attack on a CRPF camp in Kashmir was a cowardly attack by terrorists. The sacrifice of our jawans won`t go in vain", he said.

"The entire nation stands with their families. We are proud of our brave jawans who lost their lives in the fighting back the terrorists", Singh added.

In a pre-dawn strike on Sunday, at least five CRPF men were killed when heavily armed terrorists stormed the camp of the paramilitary force at Lethpora. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed.

Three terrorists were also gunned down by forces during the gunbattle.

One of the terrorists killed was identified as Ali Sozal, a native of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The other two were identified as Fardeen Mohibuddin and Manzoor Ahmed Baba, who hailed from J&K's Tral and Pulwama region respectively.

Three AK 47, two UBGL, eight magazines, five grenades, a pouch attached with a magazine clip, a flag, and some eatables were recovered from their possession.