Army recruitment drive 2018: 10-day recruitment rally in Ranchi begins Monday

The Indian Army is slated to conduct a recruitment drive in Jharkhand capital Ranchi starting Monday, April 9, 2018. A recruitment rally will be organised for the purpose at Morabadi Army ground and all preparations have been done for the same. A team of Army has reached Ranchi from Katihar to carry out the recruitment process.

Aspirants from four districts – Giridih, Jamtada, Kodarma and Khunti – will participate in the recruitment rally on Monday. As many as 7015 aspirants have applied for the same through online registration. From across the state, more than 59,000 aspirants have applied online for the job openings.

According to Prabhat Khabar, officials believe that they will be able to recruit at least 45,000 to 50,000 candidates till the completion of the recruitment drive, which will be conducted over 10 days. The Ranchi municipal corporation and the district administration have made all necessary arrangements so that the process is carried out smoothly.

On the last day of the drive, ie April 18, 2018, aspirants seeking jobs for vacancy in technical, nursing, assistant clerk, store keeper technical, will take part in the recruitment rally.

Addressing a press conference, officials have warned aspirants against middlemen. They have said that if anyone seeks money from aspirants for the purpose, they must immediately inform the authorities.

Entry to the stadium will be allowed till 7.30 am, and those already in queue would be accommodated even after the deadline is over. Aspirants have been requested to not camp in Ranchi from Sunday night itself.

Important points to remember for the candidates:

# Aspirants will be expected to participate in a run for 1.6 km in the Morabadi ground.

# Documents will be checked in the ground itself

# All aspirants are supposed to carry their Aadhaar cards

# Entry in the ground will be allowed post 3 am on Monday and will go on till 7.30 am.

# No aspirant will be allowed to carry his/her mobile phone inside the ground.