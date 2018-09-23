हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi for attacking PM over Rafale deal

The Congress chief had launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister reiterating that the 'chowkidaar' of the country is a thief and asked why the PM is silent on Hollande's remark.

Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi for attacking PM over Rafale deal
ANI photo

New Delhi: With Former French president Francois Hollande's bombshell on the Rafale deal, a massive war of words has fuelled in the country. Following allegations and accusations from Congress, the ruling BJP government has also come up with counter attacks.

Hitting back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday and said "Let me tell you, those who are to speak have spoken. Merely because somebody can resort to untruths and vulgarity is no reason for the PM to participate in a debate of this kind," Jaitley said.

His statement came during an exclusive interview with news agency ANI.

On Saturday, the Congress chief had launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister reiterating that the 'chowkidaar' of the country is a thief and asked why the PM is silent on Hollande's remark.

He had further pressed that PM Modi must clear his stand on the Rafale deal as the matter pertains to corruption and is related to the defence forces of the country.

Addressing a press briefing in the national capital, the Gandhi scion accused the former and present defence ministers of the country of lying as they "want to protect PM Modi".

Hollande had said that Dassault Aviation was given no choice but to partner with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence for the offset clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal. In an interview to a French media house, Hollande on a question about who selected Reliance as a partner and why said it was the Indian government that proposed Reliance's name and Dassault had no choice but to take the company given to it.

The claim by the former French president has given fresh ammunition to the Congress party, which has been mounting an attack on the government, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags:
Arun JaitleyNarendra ModiRafale

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close