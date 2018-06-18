Arvind Kejriwal assures safety of IAS officers after they allege victimisation for political gains

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured IAS officers that he would ensure their safety saying they were part of his family. The statement came hours after the IAS officers' association said that they were feeling 'frightened and victimised'. They added that the AAP government was using bureaucrats for 'political gains'.
Sharing his statement on Twitter, Kejriwal said, "I am told that IAS Officers Association has expressed concerns about their safety in a press conference today. I wish to assure them that I will ensure their safety and security with all powers and resources available at my command. It is my duty."
"I have given similar assurances earlier also to many officers who have been meeting me privately. I reiterate it today. The officers are part of my family. I would urge them to stop their boycott of elected government, return to work now and start attending all meetings of ministers, respond to their calls and messages and join them for field inspections," he added.
Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the Lieutenant Governor's office since Monday, demanding that Anil Baijal should direct the IAS officers to end their 'strike'. The Delhi CM has said that he and his ministers will not leave until their demands are met.
रुके न जो, झुके न जो, दबे न जो,मिटे न जो
हम वो इंक़लाब हैं,ज़ुल्म का जवाब हैं
हर शहीद का,गरीब का हमीं तो ख़्वाब हैं।
तख़्त और ताज को, कल के लिए आज को
जिसमें ऊंच-नीच है ऐसे हर समाज को
हम बदल के ही रहेंगे वक़्त के मिजाज़ को !
Meanwhile, Jain was admitted to hospital on Sunday after his health deteriorated.
According to the AAP government, the IAS officers have been on 'strike' and boycotting meetings with ministers since the alleged assault on the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash by some of AAP MLAs at the CM's residence on the intervening night of February 19-20.
Earlier, the Delhi CM had alleged that officers have gone on 'strike' following the directions of Prime Minister's Office and it is being 'anchored' by the LG.
Good morning Delhi
On Sunday, he posted another tweet requesting PM Narendra Modi to ask IAS officers to call off their 'strike'.
However, officers have maintained that they are not on 'strike' and no work has been affected. While addressing a press conference on Sunday, the IAS officers' association had asked the Delhi government not to use them for "political gains" and said that the AAP dispensation needed to "change its attitude", reiterating that bureaucrats were not on "strike".
The association alleged that "misinformation and false campaign" are being run to "malign" IAS officers by the government that they are on 'strike'. They further alleged tha the officers were "totally in abnormal situation" where they are "targeted and victimised", adding that bureaucrats are "apolitical and neutral" and their job is just to implement the policies of the government.
Refuting Kejriwal's allegations, officers said that they were not working at the behest of anyone.
