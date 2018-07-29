हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal, on stage, rips LG's report on CCTV cameras

Calling it the will of the people, Kejriwal tore a report from LG Anil Baijal which said private CCTVs across Delhi will need a licence from police.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: It is an outright war in the capital. And a possible end is perhaps unlikely with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tearing a report from  Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on CCTV cameras in the city.

Kejriwal was on stage when he decided to tear a report from the LG which said that even if locals installed CCTV cameras using their own money, a licence from police should be mandatory. "licence means 'give money and take licence'. It is the will of the people that this report should be torn," said Kejriwal before actually shredding the report to pieces.

 

 

The AAP government led by Kejriwal and LG Baijal have never seen eye-to-eye with the former accusing him of working at the behest of BJP and the central government. Recently, AAP received a shot in the arm when the Supreme Court, while acknowledging that LG is the top executive in Delhi, said that he is bound by the advice of the elected government.

AAP has also been leading a charge for full statehood status for Delhi and says that many key projects are stalled because either LG does not give necessary approvals or he sits on the files. Delhi Police, in particular, has been a bone of contention in the AAP vs LG tussle with law and order here coming under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Seeking license for private CCTVs installed here, therefore, is something AAP is strongly against and has said that it is not what people of Delhi either need or want.

