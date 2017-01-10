Arvind Kejriwal will be Punjab CM if AAP wins elections? Here's what Manish Sisodia hinted at
Mohali: With dates of Punjab elections already announced, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has given a big statement in connection with the crucial polls in the state.
Manish Sisodia while addressing a rally in the state's Mohali, appealed to the people of Punjab,"Vote as if Arvind Kejriwal will be Punjab's next CM."
Sisodia urged people to vote for AAP keeping in mind that Arvind Kejriwal will be the party's CM candidate.
The announcement led to immediate speculations of Arvind Kejriwal dumping Delhi for Punjab.
It's a quite big important statement as unconfirmed social media reports are already claiming that Kejriwal will move to Punjab while Sisodia will be elevated to Delhi's CM post.
Punjab Assembly Elections
The state will go to polls on February 4.
Counting will take place on March 11.
