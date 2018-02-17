'Misfit' in BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely re-joins Congress after 9 months

Delhi: After a nine-month stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Arvinder Singh Lovely re-joined Congress on Saturday. Congress leader Ajay Maken confirmed the news.

“Ideologically main wahaan (BJP) misfit tha (Ideologically, I was a misfit there),” said the 49-year-old former Delhi minister of education and transport.

“Mere liye koi khushi ka nirnay (leaving Congress, joining BJP) nahi tha. Peedha mein liya hua decision tha woh (It was not a joyous decision for me. It was a decision taken under distress),” said Lovely.

The Congress party held a press conference in Delhi to announce Lovely's return.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi welcomes Arvinder Singh Lovely back into the Congress family. @ArvinderLovely pic.twitter.com/BiycSXkeJK — Congress (@INCIndia) February 17, 2018

Several Congress leaders took to Twitter to congratulate Lovely.

Congratulations @ajaymaken ji. Welcome to @ArvinderLovely. Many positive steps being taken after @OfficeOfRG elevation as Congress President. https://t.co/oFwnBPzh1S — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 17, 2018

Thank you. It was a good Press Conference. A united Congress is always a strong Congress. @INCIndia https://t.co/Jc3SfirmMI — Sheila Dikshit (@SheilaDikshit) February 15, 2018

Lovely had joined the BJP in April last year ahead of the MCD polls in the national capital. A four-time MLA, Lovely was first elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1998.

Lovely`s comeback can be seen as a big boost for the Congress ahead of by-polls to the 20 assembly seats in the national capital.

Speaking on Lovely's departure from Congress, Maken said, "When the election for corporation was underway, I myself felt that there was communication gap on my part which hurt Lovely ji."

"When sentiments are hurt, talks begin to do rounds," said Randeep Surjewala.

Lovely and his family always had unfailing trust in the vision of Congess, said the Surjewala, further adding, "It is now time to look ahead and not back."

With agency inputs