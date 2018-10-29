As SC defers Ayodhya Ram temple title suit hearing, RSS says govt must bring a law

Hours after the Supreme Court deferred the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi title suit hearing, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre must bring a legislation to pave the way for the construction of Ram temple.

According to news agency IANS, Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya “will create harmonious atmosphere”, urging the Supreme Court to decide on the issue at the earliest.

"The RSS is of the view that Ram temple must be constructed at the birth place of Lord Ram and the place should be given to Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas. The construction of temple will create harmonious atmosphere. Taking this into account, the Supreme Court should take a decision at the earliest," said the RSS communications in-charge.

"However, the government must bring a legislation to pave the way in case of any obstacles. The saints and the Dharm Sansad have been spearheading the Ram temple movement since the beginning and the RSS has supported them. We will stand by whatever steps they take," he further said.

The decision of the Supreme Court to defer the hearing till January 2019 has once again triggered a debate on whether the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre must bring an ordinance to start the construction of the temple before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The same is, however, facing opposition from several corners, including some opposition parties. Speaking to Zee News, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday dared the ruling BJP to bring an ordinance on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that any such move would violate the norms of the Constitution.

The Hyderabad MP further said that the decision of the Supreme Court to defer the hearing in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case till January 2019 must be respected.